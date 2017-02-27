S. Fla. Jewish day school evacuated after bomb threat report

Chopper4 was over the David Posnack Jewish Day School in Cooper City where students were gathered outside following a reported bomb threat Monday morning. (Photo: CBS Miami)

COOPER CITY (CBSMiami) — Authorities are investigating reports of a bomb threat at a South Florida Jewish Community Center Monday morning.

Chopper4 was over the David Posnack Jewish Day School at 5810 S Pine Island Road around 10 a.m.

Davie Police were spotted at the scene as the school was being evacuated. Students and staff could be seen dispersed in the field and parking lot.

Shortly after that, students and staff were being moved to a church called Cathedral Pentacost off of Pine Island Road.

Monday’s event is just one of various threats to Jewish Community Centers that are causing concern in South Florida. The threats are becoming more prevalent nationwide with at least 69 reported since January 1st.

In South Florida, bomb threats have forced evacuations at JCC locations in Kendall, Miami Beach, Pinecrest and Palm Beach Gardens in the past few weeks.

The FBI and the Civil Rights Division for the Justice Department have launched investigations into the bomb threats.

