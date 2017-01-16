Miami-Dade police investigating a shooting near Gwen Cherry Park. (Photo: CBS4)

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – At least five people have been shot while celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day at a Miami park on Monday.

The shooting happened at around 4 p.m. at Martin Luther King Jr. Park located at 6000 NW 32nd Court.

A law enforcement source told CBS4 News at least five people were shot, and there could be as many as seven.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said they transported three people suffering from gunshot wounds to the hospital.

Some of the people injured in the shooting fled the scene and took themselves to the hospital, the law enforcement source said.

The law enforcement source said at least two people are in critical condition.

According to the law enforcement source, one person with a gun is in custody and there could be a second.

No motive yet, but police believe there were two shooters.

Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez responded to news of the shooting on social media.

@MiamiDadePD shameful closing to the MLK Parade. Certainly not what the followers of Dr. King Jr. want out of our community. — Juan Perez (@JPerezinMia) January 16, 2017

CBS Miami