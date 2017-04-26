Sheriff: Mall brawl involved 60 people

A video of Saturday's brawl at the Orange Park Mall has gone viral -- it now has more than 800,000 views on the Action News Jax Facebook page.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said up to 60 people may have been involved in the brawl, which led to five arrests, including three juveniles.

Facebook posts suggest the fight was premeditated.

Action News Jax spoke to a mother of one of the girls who was arrested. She says her daughter is a victim.

She said her daughter went to the mall with her friends to watch a movie when people started bullying them.

The mother does not want to be identified but says her daughter was pummeled on a couch in the mall. Her 15-year-old daughter was arrested for battery on a law enforcement officer, but the mother insists her daughter is the victim.

“They were walking around the mall bullying my daughter and her friends,” the mother said. “My daughter and friends [were] minding their own business and the adult and the other girls starting picking on them and saying stuff ... The adult spit in my daughter’s face.”

Action News Jax did some digging and found a Facebook post at 11:44 a.m. Saturday that said "video shoot @6 it's a movie." It was followed by another post with a picture of the brawl at 6:21 p.m. that said “21 likes who wanna see it."

Action News Jax also found a photo of a group of girls at the mall wearing identical airbrushed T-shirts.

The mother of the arrested teen says her daughter didn’t know the other girls.

“They don’t know them from a can of paint,” the mother said.

This isn’t the first time there has been a fight at the mall. Back in Christmas 2015, 150 people got into a brawl that resulted in eight arrests.

Despite the trouble, the mother says she will allow her daughter to go back to the mall.

“I will, yes, because she’s not a troublemaker,” the mother said.

Orange Park Mall officials say the safety of shoppers, retailers and employees is a “top priority.”

