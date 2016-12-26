Sheriff: Men crushed to death after falling asleep in dumpsters

Anthony D. Todd

It is unlikely that William J. Norris and Anthony D. Todd ever met. They probably never shared a beer, swapped photos of their kids or compared their golf scores.

But recently released investigative reports show both men died the same way, according to the Tallahassee Democrat. After falling asleep in dumpsters, they were picked up by city garbage trucks and crushed in the maw of a compactor. Their bodies were found two months apart at the westside Leon County waste transfer station.

One was a longtime homeless resident of Tallahassee. The other was a more recent arrival.

As coincidental as those bizarre circumstances appear, the Leon County Sheriff’s Office said no foul play was involved. The two deaths were purely accidental. And seemingly avoidable.

Their deaths raise questions about the safety of dumpsters and whether enough precautions are in place to prevent people from getting trapped in trash compactors.

“It’s a dilemma,” said Pastor Glenn Burns of Good Samaritan Network of Tallahassee.

He tries to let folks know there is a place for them to get a blanket, a hot meal and a safe place to sleep. But there are those who just won’t spend a night in a shelter. Instead, they seek the woods and other alternatives to a roof and four walls.

“We have people who can’t or won’t come to our center,” he said.

Burns participated in a recent National Homeless Persons' Memorial Day for the 28 local people who died while experiencing homelessness. Anthony Todd’s name was on that list.

“Our list was the longest it’s ever been this year,” Burns said.

They didn’t all die in dumpsters. Many died from illnesses related to chronic drug and alcohol abuse. Others had mental illness or were combat veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder.

“It’s a never-ending battle,” Burns said. “Sometimes it takes years for them to develop trust with you to take next step.”

