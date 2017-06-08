Sheriff: Naked man attacks, urinates on police car

Andrew Humphries talks to a Marion County deputy on Wednesday. Marion County sheriff photo

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – An 18-year-old Florida man faces charges after he was found naked and walking away from a crash scene.

Marion County deputies arrested Andrew Humphries after he ripped a door handle off a vehicle parked at the MCSO South Multi-District Office and urinated on a patrol vehicle while he was in custody.

At approximately 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, deputies were responding to a vehicle accident when they learned that the driver of one of the vehicles walked away. A deputy then found Humphries walking naked along South U.S. Highway 441.

Humphries then walked to the front of the patrol vehicle and tried to open the driver’s door, which was locked. Humphries was arrested and put inside the car.

He then kicked the rear passenger door and pulled on the metal cage, causing $1,000 in damage. Humphries was taken to the Marion County Jail.

While leaving the jail, the deputy got a call from the Florida Highway Patrol saying that witnesses reported that Humphries pulled the handle off a vehicle at the South Multi-District Office. He then urinated on the vehicle.

Humphries is charged with criminal mischief with property damage of $1,000 or more and criminal mischief.

FHP is investigating the crash.

© 2017 WTSP-TV