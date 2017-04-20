Sheriff warns man after drones follow children

During the Monday sighting, the neighbor spotted the drone's pilot and identified him as Marcus Summ, 30. Lee County sheriff

Drones being used to watch children at play and swimming in one south Fort Myers neighborhood were enough to draw the ire of neighbors and the attention of the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

The activities of two different drones on separate dates were noticed by neighbors in the Whiskey Creek area of south Fort Myers.

A man who neighbors said used the drones fitted with cameras to follow neighborhood children was spoken to by LCSO deputies.

One neighbor reported a drone flying over his backyard on Monday where his children were swimming. He said his children told him that they had been followed by another drone previously.

During the Monday sighting, the neighbor spotted the drone's pilot and identified him as Marcus Summ, 30.

Neighbors said they were especially concerned because Summ had been arrested on misdemeanor charges of trying to lure a child into his car on March 12, He was released on April 4 and had been living at the Whiskey Creek home of relatives since then.

The home where Summ is living is near the cul-de-sac area where the drones were seen hovering and following children.

A deputy spoke to Summ about the drone activity. Summ told the deputy that he would stop flying the drones in the neighborhood, a LCSO report on the incident said.

The report and a statement by neighbors was sent to LCSO detectives and the state attorney's office.

News Press