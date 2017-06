Ocala Fire Rescue reported that the sinkhole, which also caused a gas leak, was at the Gaitway Plaza, 2701 SW College Road. Ocala Fire Rescue photo

OCALA, Fla. -- A sinkhole swallowed a car after heavy rains on Saturday.

Ocala Fire Rescue reported that the sinkhole, which also caused a gas leak, was at the Gaitway Plaza, 2701 SW College Road.

There also were reports of flooded vehicles in the Shady Oaks Plaza.





© 2017 WTSP-TV