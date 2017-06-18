Snake and eggs: Contractor finds python and nest

How about some snake and eggs?
Python removal contractor John Hammond found a 12-foot Burmese python and 39 eggs while searching in the Everglades Francis S. Taylor Wildlife Management Area.
The contractors program pays people to remove the invasive snakes from the wild.
You can report pythons and other nonnative species to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation commission Exotic Species Reporting Hotline at 888-IVE-GOT1 (888-483-4681), online at IveGot1.org, or by downloading the free “IveGot1” smartphone app.
© 2017 WTSP-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs