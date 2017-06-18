Snake and eggs: Contractor finds python and nest

A contractor measures a 12-foot python captured in Florida.

How about some snake and eggs?

Python removal contractor John Hammond found a 12-foot Burmese python and 39 eggs while searching in the Everglades Francis S. Taylor Wildlife Management Area.

These are some of the python eggs found in the wild.

The contractors program pays people to remove the invasive snakes from the wild.

You can report pythons and other nonnative species to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation commission Exotic Species Reporting Hotline at 888-IVE-GOT1 (888-483-4681), online at IveGot1.org, or by downloading the free “IveGot1” smartphone app.

