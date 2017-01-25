South Florida girl livestreams own suicide

A 14-year-old South Florida girl livestreamed her own suicide on Facebook Sunday morning. Now her family and protective custody authorities want answers.

According to the Florida Department of Children and Families, Nakia Venant killed herself on live video in the Miami Garden foster home where she had been living for two years. Nakia had been in the home since April after trying unsuccessfully to reconcile with her mother, who had been accused of corporal punishment of her multiple times.

Still, her mother, Gina Alexis, spoke painfully about the tragedy.

“I am sick and devastated by this tragedy,” Alexis said. “I trusted Florida’s foster care people to care for my baby, instead she killed herself on Facebook.”

Alexis’ lawyer, Howard Talenfled, said Nakia was first removed from her mother at age 7 and had since lived in numerous foster homes.

He added that foster care ultimately only made her problems worse.

“It was determined that Nakia was sexually abused by a 14-year-old foster boy while in care, while she was 7 years old,” Talenfled said.

The Florida DCF, as well as the Miami Gardens Police Department, are investigating the case.

