SpaceX Falcon Heavy status updates: Teams working toward test fire

SpaceX's three-core, 27-engine Falcon Heavy launch vehicle sits on pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center in December 2017. (Photo: SpaceX)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. -- SpaceX teams are laying the groundwork for the eventual launch of the company's highly anticipated three-core Falcon Heavy rocket, which will likely lift off on its demonstration flight early this year.

First, teams will test fire the 230-foot-tall rocket's 27 Merlin main engines, a routine operation that will produce data for analysis by engineers. If all goes well after the testing phase, the rocket's inaugural flight from Kennedy Space Center's pad 39A will be scheduled.

Earlier: SpaceX fuels Falcon Heavy ahead of next test fire attempt

See the latest updates on Falcon Heavy's status below (updated Saturday) / tap here if on mobile:

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved