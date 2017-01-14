SpaceX 'go' for Saturday return to flight from California

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying 10 Iridium NEXT satellites stands vertical at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California. The rocket is targeting a 12:54 p.m. EST Saturday blastoff, SpaceX's first since August. (Photo: SpaceX)

The stakes are high for both SpaceX and Iridium Communications as a Falcon 9 rocket counts down to a planned 12:54 p.m. EST Saturday launch from California’s Central Coast.

The mission is SpaceX’s first since a Falcon 9 rocket exploded on its launch pad during a Sept. 1, 2016, test, one of two rocket failures that have grounded the company for parts of the past two years.

“They need to shake off the cobwebs and start launching in rapid fashion in order to clear their backlog,” said industry analyst Chris Quilty, president of Quilty Analytics in St. Petersburg.

And for Iridium, the mission launching 10 Iridium NEXT satellites kicks off a $3 billion program to replace and upgrade an aging constellation of 66 spacecraft, some now nearly 20 years old.

“Despite the wonderful engineering of those satellites, they are not going to last forever,” said Quilty. “It’s critical for them to get new satellites on orbit.”

The Federal Aviation Administration last week closed SpaceX’s four-month investigation into the explosion that rattled the Cape, destroying the rocket and a $200 million satellite and damaging Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

Investigators said fueling procedures allowed chunks of super-chilled liquid oxygen to form in the rocket’s upper stage. Friction between the solid oxygen and composite wraps covering tanks of helium gas likely ignited the oxygen.

SpaceX will switch back to loading helium gas at a warmer temperature during fueling, as was once its standard practice. Last week, the company successfully fueled a Falcon 9 and fired its nine main engines in a practice countdown, as had been the plan on Sept. 1.

Iridium CEO Matt Desch said his engineers were “deeply involved” in the investigation and confident it had identified and addressed the accident's most likely causes.

“We thought they were thorough, we thought they were being careful,” he said of SpaceX. “We know that their interests are aligned with ours. They want to be successful.”

Desch knows the public will largely be focused on SpaceX’s return to flight and an attempt to land the rocket’s first-stage booster on a ship in the Pacific Ocean.

But Iridium’s mission is the start of a bold one, too, as the company one-by-one replaces 66 operational satellites (and some spares) flying in six different planes about 475 miles up, and drops the old ones out of orbit.

“It’s going to be an amazing technical feat in itself to accomplish that over the next 15 months or so,” he said.

Each Iridium NEXT satellite weighs about a ton and is the size of a Mini Cooper car. The global constellation will improve mobile voice and data services for the maritime and aviation industries, while adding new products with partners.

The satellites carry receivers enabling them to track air traffic from space, potentially making air travel more efficient if flights don’t need to rely on ground radars. The satellites also will track ocean-going vessels, and will “turbocharge” Iridium’s machine-to-machine tracking of shipping containers and other assets around the world, part of what is known as the Internet of Things.

Deploying the new constellation will require seven Falcon 9 launches by early next year, roughly one every couple of months from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California, under a contract with SpaceX worth nearly $500 million.

Another Falcon 9 failure would not doom either company, Quilty said, yet both badly need a success.

“They’re two peas in a pod, joined at the hip in what is probably one of the more important launches from a business perspective,” he said. “From the impact that it will have on the business prospects of the participants, it’s hard to think of a launch that has been more consequential in recent history.”

A successful launch could position SpaceX to return to Florida for a launch from Kennedy Space Center before the end of January.

