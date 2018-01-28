SpaceX targeting February for Falcon Heavy launch

SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket fires its 27 engines at Kennedy Space Center's pad 39A on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018, during its first static test fire. (Photo: Emre Kelly / FLORIDA TODAY)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. -- SpaceX is targeting early next month for the premiere flight of its 27-engine Falcon Heavy rocket from Kennedy Space Center, CEO Elon Musk said Saturday.

"Aiming for first flight of Falcon Heavy on Feb. 6 from Apollo launchpad 39A at Cape Kennedy," Musk said via Twitter. "Easy viewing from the public causeway."

Musk's confirmation of a launch date – but not yet a specific time of day – comes after Wednesday's successful test firing of the 230-foot-tall rocket at KSC, which sent plumes of steam hundreds of feet in the air above the pad. The test was a routine operation designed to give teams data to confirm the health of ground support systems and the launch vehicle itself.

"Falcon Heavy hold-down firing this morning was good. Generated quite a thunderhead of steam," Musk said just after the static test fire.

Photos: SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket roars to life during test fire

Falcon Heavy will become the most powerful rocket in the world when it launches with 5.1 million pounds of thrust, which will help expand SpaceX's manifest to heavier, more complicated missions, including possible moon and Mars destinations.

The launch itself is a first for SpaceX and the Space Coast, but that applies to the landing, too – the company will land all three boosters a few minutes after liftoff. The two side cores will return to touch down at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station's Landing Zone 1, while the center core will land on the Of Course I Still Love You drone ship stationed a few hundred miles off the coast of Florida in the Atlantic Ocean. Multiple sonic booms will herald the two boosters' return to the Cape.

While the launch itself has been widely hyped, the payload in the rocket's protective nose cone has helped with that mission – Musk's personal 2008 Tesla Roadster, an all-electric sports car, will be hurtled into "deep space," he said.

Falcon Heavy looks like three Falcon 9 rocket cores strapped together, but required teams to strengthen the airframe to account for thrust changes, re-examine aerodynamics and account for altered acoustics thanks to three times as many engines. SpaceX also made extensive modifications to pad 39A.

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved