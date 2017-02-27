SpaceX to transport private parties around moon

SpaceX founder Elon Musk said he plans to do a private space mission, using a SpaceX rocket to transporting two passengers around the moon.
"I think this will be a very exciting mission," Musk said during a news conference this afternoon.
Musk said SpaceX was approached by "two private individuals" who know one another, whom he did not identify.
They will be launched on the Dragon 2 vehicle on a Falcon heavy rocket.
