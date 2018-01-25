SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket roars to life during test fire

SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket fires its 27 engines at Kennedy Space Center's pad 39A on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018, during its first static test fire. (Photo: Emre Kelly / FLORIDA TODAY)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. -- SpaceX's three-core Falcon Heavy rocket roared to life during a brief test firing of its engines at Kennedy Space Center on Wednesday, giving teams much-needed performance data ahead of its highly anticipated demonstration flight.

When the clock struck 12:30 p.m., the rocket's 27 Merlin main engines ignited for 12 seconds at pad 39A, producing a plume of steam that rose several hundred feet above the historic complex that once hosted the Apollo program's Saturn V and, later, space shuttle missions.

"Falcon Heavy hold-down firing this morning was good. Generated quite a thunderhead of steam," SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said via Twitter just after the test. "Launching in a week or so."

SpaceX does not typically discuss specific results of its test fires, but teams could opt to conduct a second firing before the launch if more data is deemed necessary.

The 5.1 million pounds of thrust that will eventually propel Falcon Heavy off the pad will make it the most powerful rocket in the world, expanding SpaceX's manifest to heavier, more complicated payloads. The moon and Mars are possibilities for the 230-foot-tall vehicle, too.

But hype surrounding the upcoming demonstration flight has been partially energized by a special payload encapsulated in the rocket's protective nose cone, or fairing – Musk's personal 2008 Tesla Roadster, an all-electric sports car, will be hurtled into deep space.

For those watching the premiere flight from the Space Coast, SpaceX's plans to return all three boosters back to Earth should produce impressive visuals. The rocket's two side cores will return to touch down at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station's Landing Zone 1, while the center core – which burns the longest after liftoff – will target a landing on the company's Of Course I Still Love You drone ship. As usual, the Space Coast can expect sonic booms when the boosters return.

Falcon Heavy looks like three Falcon 9 cores strapped together, but that's a simplification – Musk said teams had to strengthen the airframe to account for thrust changes, re-examine aerodynamics and account for altered acoustics thanks to three time as many engines as a typical Falcon 9 mission. SpaceX also made extensive modifications to pad 39A.

