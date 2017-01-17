State warns of red light ticket scam

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles is warning residents to watch out for an email scam-- targeting people and falsely claiming they have run a red light and they owe money for the citation.

The emails appear to come from "FL TrafficDiv" with the email address "citations@fltraffigov.online." It asks for payment through email to avoid the late charges. The link in the email takes you to a payment page and says if you don't pay it, your license will be suspended.

The Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles first warned Floridians about the scam on Dec. 20 after hearing reports of the fake citations. The Department sent out an example of the scam and listed the citation a fee of $78. It also threatened a $50 late fee for "every three days until citation balance is fully paid." The email also includes a fake six-digital citation number and claims the driver made an illegal right turn on a red light.

Those who receive the fake citations should contact the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles or local clerks of court.

