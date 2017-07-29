Subject of Missing Child Alert may be in Tampa, Ocala

Monica Gabriel may be with Werner Sanchez Domingo.

The subject of a Florida Missing Child Alert may possibly be in the Tampa or Ocala area.

Monica Gabriel, 13, of Hollywood was last seen in the 6100 block of Pierce Street on Wednesday. Hollywood police say she may be a 24-year-old man.

She is a white/hispanic female, 5 feet tall, 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with the word "Ramones" and blue jean shorts. She has a small beauty mark under her left eye.

The child may be in the company of Werner Sanchez Domingo, a white/hispanic male, 24 years old, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

They may be travelling in a four-door gray or silver Honda with a black hood and a temporary tag.

If you have any information, please contact the Hollywood Police Department at 954-967-4636 or 911.

