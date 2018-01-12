A man who had been sought since November in the killing of a Florida teenager and the rape and beating of another was arrested Friday, the Sumter County Sheriff's Office said.

Larry Darnell Peavy, 35, was arrested after he was found hiding in a car belonging to his child's mother, Melissa Sturgill, in a Walmart parking lot.

Deputies said Peavy has been hiding in South Florida since the November death of 16-year-old Aleaya Maria Jackson.

WKMG reported deputies said Peavy met with Jackson and her teenage friend and brought them to a home in Bushnell, where he sexually assaulted one of the teens, officials said.

The teen who was sexually assaulted was dropped off in Lake County and went to the Tavares Police Department and told officers there what happened, according to the victim's family.

Jackson's body was found Nov. 5 inside the Bushnell home. She was strangled, deputies said.

Peavy was a friend and colleague of the girl's father, WKMG reported.

Peavy was arrested on a warrant for kidnap-false imprisonment; sex assault with a weapon or force; kidnap-commit or facilitate the commission of a felony; and first-degree murder.

Sturgill was charged with being an accessory after the fact to first-degree murder.

