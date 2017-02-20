Suspicious package shuts down I-95 in Port St. John

Authorities have shut down the north and southbound lanes of Interstate 95 as the Brevard County sheriff’s office bomb squad is investigating a suspicious package found along the overpass of Fay Boulevard in the Port St. John area. Florida Today

The package was found about 9:30 a.m. The Brevard County sheriff's bomb squad is investigating the incident.

The Florida Highway patrol has the southbound lanes of the interstate shut down at State Road 50 while the sheriff’s office has closed off the northbound lanes. Motorists are urged to use U.S. 1 and other roadways as alternate routes.

