Suspicious vehicle reported at Orlando International

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Orlando police and Orlando International Airport security are checking a suspicious vehicle on Wednesday morning.
The vehicle was reported about 9:30 a.m. on Level 1, A side of the main terminal.
K-9 teams are sweeping the area.
The airport remains open.
Statement regarding security incident at MCO, personnel responding and airport is OPEN: pic.twitter.com/LkJifNuRWO— Orlando Intl Airport (@MCO) June 7, 2017
© 2017 WTSP-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs