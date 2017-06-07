Suspicious vehicle reported at Orlando International

Orlando police and Orlando International Airport security are checking a suspicious vehicle on Wednesday morning. Orlando police photo

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Orlando police and Orlando International Airport security are checking a suspicious vehicle on Wednesday morning.

The vehicle was reported about 9:30 a.m. on Level 1, A side of the main terminal.

K-9 teams are sweeping the area.

The airport remains open.

Statement regarding security incident at MCO, personnel responding and airport is OPEN: pic.twitter.com/LkJifNuRWO — Orlando Intl Airport (@MCO) June 7, 2017

