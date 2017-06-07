WTSP
Close

Suspicious vehicle reported at Orlando International

WTSP , WTSP 11:08 AM. EDT June 07, 2017

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Orlando police and Orlando International Airport security are checking a suspicious vehicle on Wednesday morning.

The vehicle was reported about 9:30 a.m. on Level 1, A side of the main terminal.

K-9 teams are sweeping the area.

The airport remains open.

© 2017 WTSP-TV

WTSP

Orlando airport gunman was attempting 'suicide by cop'

WTSP

Gunman identified in deadly Orlando workplace shooting

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories