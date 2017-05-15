The family that studies together, graduates college together

(Photo: News Journal)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) - A central Florida family of four is planning the celebration of a major milestone.



On Monday, 51-year-old Aaron Duncan, 50-year-old Colleen Duncan and their daughter Kendra and Aimee - ages 21 and 16 - are graduating from Daytona State College.



The Daytona Beach News-Journal earned an associate of science degree in business administration. His wife is getting a degree in office management and their girls are receiving associate of arts degrees.



For Aimee Duncan, it meant quitting high school, earning a GED and starting college. She even ended up in an online theatre class with her parents.



Having the entire family in college brought challenges, especially for the working parents.



But the hard work paid off. And they'll walk as a family to receive their degrees on Monday.

