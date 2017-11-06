FSU president suspends all Greek life on campus following student's death

FSU President John Thrasher has announced a ban on all Greek life at FSU.
"I want to send a serious message, I really do," said Thrasher. "We've got a serious problem."
Thrasher has also banned alcohol at all student organization functions.
Click here to read the press release
#FSU President John Thrasher announces indefinite interim suspension of all fraternities and sororities pic.twitter.com/coCl0FaiTO— Joe Reedy (@joereedy) November 6, 2017
For more information click here.
Tallahassee Democrat
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs