FSU president suspends all Greek life on campus following student's death

Byron Dobson, Democrat senior writer , WTSP 2:57 PM. EST November 06, 2017

FSU President John Thrasher has announced a ban on all Greek life at FSU.

"I want to send a serious message, I really do," said Thrasher. "We've got a serious problem."

Thrasher has also banned alcohol at all student organization functions.

