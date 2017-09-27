WTSP
Three dead after Miami TV tower collapses

CBS , WTSP 6:20 PM. EDT September 27, 2017

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Fire Rescue confirms three people are dead after a tower collapsed in Miami Gardens.

Chopper4 was over the scene at 501 NW 207 Street.

Several firefighters were seen huddled around at least one body under a yellow tarp.

According to fire rescue, the men were up around 300 to 400 feet when the tower toppled.

