Three dead after Miami TV tower collapses

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Fire Rescue confirms three people are dead after a tower collapsed in Miami Gardens.

Chopper4 was over the scene at 501 NW 207 Street.

Several firefighters were seen huddled around at least one body under a yellow tarp.

According to fire rescue, the men were up around 300 to 400 feet when the tower toppled.

