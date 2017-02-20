Three spectators injured in Florida sprint car crash

Sprint cars at Volusia Speedway Park in 2010. (Photo: Todd Warshaw, Getty Images)

Three spectators were injured Sunday night at a sprint car race at Volusia Speedway Park near Barberville, Fla.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s office tweeted that all three victims were taken to Halifax Health, two of them as trauma alerts.

Video shows sprint cars getting tangled during a race on the half-mile dirt oval. One of the cars flips several times and clears the fencing that surrounds the track. People can be seen watching the race and walking along the outside of the track.

Race car through fence tonight at Volusia Speedway Park, Barberville. 3 bystanders transported -- 2 as trauma alerts -- to Halifax Health — Volusia Co. Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) February 20, 2017

According to Speedsport.com, Dale Blaney’s car flipped after contact with Rico Abreu — who competed in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series in 2016 — and Jason Sides during the World of Outlaws Craftsman sprint car series feature. All three drivers walked away after the crash.

Late Sunday night, DIRTcar Nationals said in a statement, "We would like to extend a thank you for everyone's thoughts and prayers for the three participants injured in the pit area Sunday night during the 46th running of the DIRTcar Nationals at Volusia Speedway Park.

"Two of the three individuals remain in the care of medical staff at Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach, Fla. Each have family present at the hospital and have requested privacy at this time.

"Mr. Gary Streek of the United Kingdom has been discharged."

Volusia Speedway Park is holding its DirtCar Nationals through Feb. 25, an annual event that coincides with Daytona Speedweeks and attracts drivers from all across the nation. Many NASCAR drivers moonlight here while competing at Daytona International Speedway.

USA TODAY Sports