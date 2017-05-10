Toddler run over, killed by sister, 12, FHP says

A 2 year-old boy has died after he was run over by his 12-year-old sister Wednesday night in Orlando, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

According to our news partners at WKMG, the girl started the Chevy Traverse to get the vehicle's air-conditioning running. The family was planning to leave the home.

Somehow, the vehicle was put in reverse, backing over the toddler, who was standing in the driveway.

The boy was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation is continuing.

For more, read the WKMG story.

