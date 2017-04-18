Trash containers going underground in Florida city

iStock Photos

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) - Dumpster divers, beware. Trash is going underground in an Orlando suburb.



Officials in Kissimmee, Florida on Wednesday are unveiling the city's first underground waste containers.



The goal is to eliminate dumpster divers, both human and animal. Eventually, there will be 17 underground trash containers located throughout Osceola County.



The underground containers are about 6 cubic yards (5 meters) and they are kept 11 feet (3.3 meters) underground.



A mailbox-like receptacle above ground allows businesses or individuals to drop their trash into the underground containers.



A custom truck empties the containers by lifting them out of the ground with a crane and emptying their contents into the truck.



Kissimmee is the first municipality in the United States to sign up with the system's manufacturer, Underground Refuse Systems.

