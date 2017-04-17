Troopers close 3 central Florida roads due to poor visiblity

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - The Florida Highway Patrol has closed at least three major roads across central Florida due to poor visibility.



Troopers say smoke from wildfires early Monday resulted in the closure of a stretch of State Road 528 near Orlando, State Road 407 near Cocoa and State Road 44 in Lake County.



Officials have been fighting wildfire that cropped up across central Florida over the weekend. The fires caused periodic, hours-long road closures Saturday and Sunday.



At least 126,000 acres have burned in wildfires across the state since January. Agriculture Commissioners has described this year as the most active fire season since 2011. Gov. Rick Scott has declared a state of emergency because of active wildfires across Florida.

