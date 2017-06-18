Trooper's death reinforces need for Move Over Law

(Photo: Florida Highway Patrol)

It's simple. You either move over a lane or slow down when you see emergency responders on the side of the road.

This weekend's death of a state trooper responding to a call isn't the first such case we've seen.

Sgt. William Trampass Bishop was killed along Interstate 75 near the Alachua-Columbia County border on Saturday evening as he investigated a crash.

When tow truck driver Danny Hand was struck and killed while responding to a crash, we spoke with a trooper who says even though we think the law is easy to follow, there are some people who still don't know about it.

"We still see people that do not move over," said Florida Highway Patrol spokesman Steve Gaskins. "Either they're not paying attention or they don't care."

The Move Over Law was implemented in Florida in 2002. It was something that was desperately needed.

From 1996 to 2000, there were close to 2,000 incidents where drivers crashed into working law enforcement vehicles, resulting in five deaths and 419 injuries.

Just in 2016, FHP reported 204 crashes were caused by drivers not obeying the Move Over Law -- a 36 percent increase from 2015.

But it's not just law enforcement. In 2016, three tow-truck drivers were killed in the Bay area.

If you are caught breaking the law, you will get points on your license and have to pay a fine. More importantly, though, you could hurt or kill another person -- or yourself.

© 2017 WTSP-TV