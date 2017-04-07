Troopers: Former Florida politician dies in bike crash

Former Florida House of Representatives member Frank Attkisson (Photo: Osceola County website)

ST. CLOUD, Fla. (AP) - The Florida Highway Patrol says a former central Florida politician was struck and killed while riding his bicycle.



Troopers say 61-year-old Frank Attkisson was riding his bike around 7 p.m. Thursday when a car hit him. He was taken to a hospital where he died.



The incident report says 26-year-old Kirstie Jean Knoebel was driving behind Attkisson and rammed into the back of his bike. She wasn't injured and alcohol isn't suspected as a cause of the crash.



Local news outlets report Attkisson was elected to the Osceola County Commission in 2010. He also served as a city of Kissimmee commissioner and mayor and served in the Florida House of Representatives for eight years.

