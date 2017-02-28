Trucker charged with threatening to bomb Trump

About midnight, Ausarmaat Rahotep, 37, of Rhode Island, told a 911 operator he was “headed to Donald Trump with bombs,” according to the Columbia County sheriff. Sheriff photo

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. – A truck driver is under arrest after he called 911 and threatened President Trump with bombs.

About midnight, Ausarmaat Rahotep, 37, of Rhode Island, told a 911 operator he was “headed to Donald Trump with bombs,” according to the Columbia County sheriff.

The operator learned he was parked in a large truck on a roadside and then deputies, the Florida Highway Patrol and other agencies began checking the interstates.

A Columbia deputy then spotted a white semi parked on the northbound shoulder of Interstate 75.

The deputy activated his emergency lights and the truck drove off, weaving back and forth across all lanes.

The truck pulled into the agricultural inspection station on I-75 in Hamilton County, where Rahotep was arrested.

A Valdosta police explosives detection K-9 team responded and determined there was no explosives. The trailer was loaded with pool construction materials.

Rahotep was charged with reckless driving, fleeing and attempting to elude, and making threats against elected officials. Rahotep was booked into Hamilton County Detention Facility and then transferred to the Columbia County Detention Facility where he is being held without bond.

(© 2017 WTSP)