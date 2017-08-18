Two officers shot, killed in Kissimmee

police lights

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The Kissimmee Police‏ Department said two officers have been shot and killed.

The shooting happened in the area of Palmway and Cypress streets, police said.

KPD reporting two officers shot in the area of palmway and cypress. Media staging area at Stapkesvon Main Street. — Kissimmee Police (@kissimmeepolice) August 19, 2017

Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs later tweeted the officers had died.

Heartbreaking loss of two of Kissimmee's finest officers. Please join in prayers for families, friends, and law enforcement. — Mayor Teresa Jacobs (@Mayor_Jacobs) August 19, 2017

Our solidarity is with @kissimmeepolice as they deal with this tragic loss. — OCSO FL News (@OrangeCoSheriff) August 19, 2017

The names of the officers have not been released.

One person was taken into the custody. A massive manhunt is underway for a second person, who may be barricaded in an apartment or building near McLaren Circle.

