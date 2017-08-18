WTSP
Two officers shot, killed in Kissimmee

WKMG , WTSP 12:01 AM. EDT August 19, 2017

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The Kissimmee Police‏ Department said two officers have been shot and killed.

The shooting happened in the area of Palmway and Cypress streets, police said.

Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs later tweeted the officers had died.

The names of the officers have not been released. 

One person was taken into the custody.  A massive manhunt is underway for a second person, who may be barricaded in an apartment or building near McLaren Circle.

