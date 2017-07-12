Video catches burglar who broke into detective's home

Zachary Ian Newman

A New York police detective's home security system let police officers reach his Palm Bay, Fla., home before a burglar had left, police said.

According to WKMG, Zachary Ian Newman broke into the detective's home on Sunday. The detective received an alert and called Palm Bay police, who found Newman in a portable toilet.

Security video shows a man walking around inside the home.

The detective was able to speak to police through a speaker at the front door and to confirm that Newman looked like the man seen on the surveillance video.

Video of the front door conversation shows Newman denying he was seen on the video. "Can I see the video? In want to see the video now."

"You'll be able to see the video in court," an officer replies.

Newman was charged with burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, grand theft, possession of burglary tools, criminal mischief and a probation violation.

For more, read the WKMG report.



© 2017 WTSP-TV