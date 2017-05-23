Video released of teacher kissing student in classroom (Photo: Boca Raton Police Department)

BOCA RATON, Fla. -- A video has been released as evidence of a fourth-grade teacher kissing a student in a classroom.

28-year-old Brian Kornbluth has since pleaded guilty to battery in the case.

The surveillance video shows Kornbluth kissing a 10-year-old on the lips. The principal became wary of his behavior after he requested certain boys be placed in his classes.

