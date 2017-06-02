Video shows Pensacola crash that injured two troopers

The Florida Highway Patrol has released video of the crash that injured two troopers during a traffic stop in Pensacola on Saturday.

The Florida Highway Patrol has released video of the crash that injured two troopers during a traffic stop in Pensacola on Saturday.

The two troopers were transported to Sacred Heart Hospital and were later released, according to the Pensacola News Journal. They are both recovering and are expected to return to work in the near future, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Just after 3 a.m. Saturday, Trooper Sebastian Vo pulled over Osman Fuentez Hernandez, who was suspected of driving under the influence, on U.S. 29 near Murphy Lane.

Trooper Chad Lynch and an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrived to assist.

During their investigation, a car driven by John Vincent Pluas, 32, of Pompano Beach, failed to observe the emergency lights and collided with the unoccupied ECSO patrol car at the scene, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The patrol car was pushed into Vo, who was working in his cruiser. The cruiser then hit Lynch, who was searching the vehicle in front of the FHP patrol vehicle.

Hernandez was standing in front of the FHP vehicle.

Pluas suffered minor injuries and was transported to the hospital before he was taken into custody.

He was charged with felony DUI with serious bodily injuries, felony driving while license suspended, reckless driving, no proof of insurance, failure to register a vehicle and DUI property damage.

The ECSO deputy was not injured.

Hernandez was hospitalized. Police are waiting for the results of his blood test before deciding whether to charge him, according to FHP.

Pensacola News Journal