Video showing shark being dragged behind boat prompts FWC investigation

FLORIDA - The Florida Wildlife Commission is investigating a video going viral on social media.

The video shows a group of people driving a boat at a high rate of speed, dragging a shark behind them. At this point, they say they’re trying to identify the people in the video and where exactly it took place.

They ask anyone with information about the video to contact them at 888-404-3922 or by emailing TIP@MyFWC.com.

You can remain anonymous.

