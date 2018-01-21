Video: Suspects dash around MetroPCS store, make off with phones and a safe

The burglary happened at a MetroPCS store on Garden Street, according to the Titusville Police Department's Facebook page. (Photo: Titusville Police Department)

TITUSVILLE, Fla. -- Dramatic video from Florida's Space Coast shows suspects busting through a store window, run around the business and make off with numerous phones in a matter of seconds.

Police say the suspect drove a dark-colored crossover SUV and made off with electronics and a safe.

People are asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-8477 with any information.

