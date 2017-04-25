WATCH: Police chase leads to dramatic rescue from burning vehicle

(Photo: Marion County Sheriff's Office)

MARION COUNTY, Fla. -- Marion County Deputies received a tip that a man traveling to Summerfield, Florida to break into a home Sunday. He was identified as 28-year-old Scott Micheal Beekman with the nickname of "Gold Teeth."

Deputies found the described vehicle and attempted to stop the driver after the vehicle drove out of a parking lot located at SE Highway 47th Ave. and Highway 484, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office Facebook post.

The driver refused to stop and proceeded to take the deputies on a high-speed chase, swerving in and out of traffic.

A pickup truck carrying a trailer behind it even attempted to stop the van, but it swerved to miss the trailer and kept going down Highway 467.

The van eventually swerved into the other lane of oncoming traffic and swerved back into the shoulder of traffic, hitting a stop sign and tree and landing on its side. The van burst into flames and deputies started to work to rescue Beekman from the vehicle.

Beekman was sent to be treated for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies discovered a short-barreled shotgun, a loaded .32 caliber pistol, and a loaded sawed-off .22 caliber rifle under the driver's seat after the crash.

Beekman is a convicted felon and was driving on a suspended license. He has been charged with fleeing, possession of a weapon as a convicted felon, possession of a short-barreled gun, and driving with a suspended license.

© 2017 WTSP-TV