Water shortage warning issued for South Florida

(Photo: iStock)

MIAMI (AP) - South Florida water managers issued a water shortage warning that asked more than 8 million residents to conserve water and follow lawn-watering rules.



News outlets report water managers issued the warning for residents from Orlando to Key West on Thursday. Officials say if the shortage persists, they may consider mandatory restrictions.



Board chairman Dan O'Keefe said in a statement that the purpose of the warning is to urge Florida families to voluntarily conserve more water so it can last through the remainder of the dry season.



This winter, the region received 44 percent of its average rainfall. Forecasters are predicting a 40 to 50 percent chance of above normal temperatures over the next three months. The rainy season is still more than a month away.

© 2017 Associated Press