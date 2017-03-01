What? Florida ranks No. 24 in survey of best states

Do you like living in Florida? We have great weather, low taxes, easy access to beaches, and an abundance of nature to see.
Florida is ranked no. 24 in a survey in U.S. News & World Report, after California and ahead of North Carolina. Why did we rank so low when people continue to move here?
The top three: Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Minnesota. Is it the Patriots effect? Why is winter so attractive?
The bottom three: Arkansas, Mississippi, Louisiana. Our southern neighbors did not fare so well and scored low in nearly every category.
Click here to see full ranking of states
(© 2017 WTSP)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs