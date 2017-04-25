Wild monkey spotted in Florida suburb

Rhesus macaques are the type of monkey potentially exposed to the bacteria. (Photo: Joshua Moglia, AP)

APOPKA, Fla. (AP) - Wildlife officials are warning residents of a Florida suburb to stay away from wild monkeys that have been spotted in the neighborhood.



A rhesus monkey was spotted last weekend in the Orlando suburb of Apopka.



Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials are asking resident to stay away from the monkey and to call a hotline if the animal if spotted again.



The Orlando Sentinel reports that the monkeys are natives of central and South Asia and are spotted from time to time in central Florida.



The monkeys predecessors were thought to have been brought Silver Springs State Park in the 1930s to bolster the river-cruise tourist attraction.

© 2017 Associated Press