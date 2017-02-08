Woman, 73, dies after being pulled from pond behind home

(Photo: TC Palms)

SEBASTIAN, Fla. (AP) - A 73-year-old woman has died after authorities believe she went to feed some ducks, hit her head and fell into a pond.



Indian River County Lt. Eric Flowers says the woman's husband found her unconscious in the pond behind their home on Tuesday morning and pulled her from the water. Flowers says the woman still had a heartbeat when she was taken to a hospital, but she died a short time later.



The TC Palm reports that investigators believe the woman had gone to feed the ducks in the pond behind her home, fell on steps leading down to the pond and hit her head. No foul play is suspected.



Authorities have not released the woman's name.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.