Woman accused of letting 12-year-old drive car, get into crash

A Florida woman is facing charges after she allegedly let a 12-year-old girl drive her car, causing a crash.

According to our news partners at WKMG, Brittney Powell, 20, of Port St. Lucie, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of allowing an unlicensed person drive a car.

Officials said after a car struck an SUV at an intersection, they arrived to find the girl behind the wheel and Powell in the passenger seat.

There were two other girls in the back seat, ages 7 and 11. No one in the crash sustained serious injuries.

An arrest report said Powell asked the girl "if she wanted to learn to drive today," and when the girl said no, Powell insisted.

