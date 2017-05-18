Woman awarded $100K in spilled Starbucks case

A woman injured when a cup of hot coffee spilled on her in the drive thru of a Starbucks in Jacksonville was awarded $100,000 in damages by a jury.

WKMG in Orlando reports Joanne Mogavero suffered first- and second-degree burns in the July 2014 incident.

She was also awarded $15,000 in medical costs.

Her attorney says the money was to cover pain and suffering, physical impairment, disfigurement, inconvenience and loss of capacity for enjoyment of life.

For more, read the WKMG story.

