Woman, son die of burns after arson; husband apprehended

Palm Bay suspect from Thursday morning's attempted first degree murder, arson and burglary was found at the rest stop south of Malabar Road on I-95 with burns. He was flown out by the Health First helicopter. (Photo: Malcolm Denemark, Florida Today)

It was a few minutes before midnight Thursday when 33-year-old Rod Willis heard a loud commotion from the house next door in Palm Bay.

Then came horrific screams, along with hellish, tall flames engulfing his neighbor’s home and a steady wail of sirens.

“I heard a lot of screaming…someone yelling, ‘be calm, you’ll be okay,’” Willis recalled as he stood in his yard looking over at the burned out remnants of his neighbor’s home. “Someone was hurt and you could tell it was pretty bad.”

Palm Bay fire rescue crews arrived at the Ixora Avenue home within minutes and found 61-year-old Daisy Tapia and her 32-year-old son, Erik Montes, severely burned over most of their bodies. They both died Thursday afternoon at the burn center at Orlando Regional Medical Center.

Police quickly determined that the 2,300 square foot home was deliberately torched by the woman’s estranged husband.

Nearly 12 hours later, 64-year-old Edgard Fuentes was found at a rest stop just south of Malabar Road, sitting in his vehicle in severe pain and with burns covering portions of his arms and legs.

Fuentes was being treated at the same burn unit in Orlando where his wife and stepson died. Palm Bay detectives were sorting out the circumstances that they say led Fuentes to burn down his home. Two other people — Montes' wife and child — escaped to the back yard but suffered smoke inhalation, police said. Both were taken to an area hospital.

"This was heinous, horrific, to do this to another human being," said Lt. Mike Bandish, spokesman for the Palm Bay Police Department.

Police have already drawn up an arrest warrant for Fuentes on first-degree murder, arson and burglary charges and plan to arrest him once he heals enough to be jailed.

Police said that Fuentes had moved out of the home last October and that the couple were not on good terms. Public records also show that police were called to the home in October after someone reported that the unidentified 'father and mother got into an argument,' and that the 'father is trying to overdose."

“The estranged husband broke into the house. He poured gasoline around the home and then went in and poured gasoline on his wife,” Bandish said. The unidentified woman was awakened as Fuentes poured gasoline on her and her bed, police reported. The woman screamed, alerting her son who then ran into the room and tried to stop Fuentes, his stepfather from setting off the fire.

“The son tried to intervene and tried to grab the lighter from his stepfather,” Bandish said. “It’s just unimaginable."

Palm Bay police arrived and began searching for Fuentes. As the home went up in a blaze, belching smoke and flames through a collapsed roof, police said Fuentes got into his red GMC Envoy Denali and drove away.

% INLINE %

The heat from the fire was so intense that it melted the helmet of at least one firefighter, police report.

“He apparently drove off but the rest stop was as far as he could go. He just sat there all night,” said Bandish, adding that Fuentes was in severe pain.

Another motorist had pulled into the parking area and spotted Fuentes sitting in the Envoy about 11:30 a.m. Thursday. The motorist attempted to talk with Fuentes and noticed the injuries before alerting a law enforcement officer at the site.

"It's him. We have the suspect and his vehicle," said Bandish within minutes of the discovery.. "He's badly burned but conscious."

At the burned home, crime scene tape draped a nearby palm tree. Portions of the garage door, blackened by the fire and soot, laid across a neighbor's lawn. The 2006 home, valued at $147,000 by the Brevard County Property Appraiser’s office, was a complete loss, said John Moore, a spokesman for the state fire marshal’s office.

Neighbors - and children heading to school - looked over at the home as police stood on the streets sharing notes.

"This is just a shock," said Willis, who said he spoke to both Fuentes and Tapia. “He was constantly working on his vehicles and would come over to borrow tools. He seemed straightforward to me. She also seemed friendly,” he said. "This is usually a quiet neighborhood."

Contact Gallop at 321-242-3642, jdgallop@floridatoday.com and on Twitter at @JDGallop.

Florida Today