Ford offers new evidence to explain carbon monoxide issue

(Photo: Ford Motor Company)

Several law enforcement agencies in our area are monitoring their Ford Explorer units after others across the country pulled the SUVs from their fleet. Ford is offering new evidence that could explain how carbon monoxide has apparently seeped into some of the cars.

This comes after reports of officers passing out at the wheel and crashing. Some of them tested positive for carbon monoxide.

In newly released photos, Ford shows unsealed holes in the back of an Explorer, where deadly exhaust fumes could get into the cars. Ford has always suspected the problem arises after the SUVs leave its factories, when police department modify the vehicles with lights and sirens.

The Haines City Police Department has added carbon monoxide detectors to its two Ford Explorers, which officers with police K9s drive. So far, the detectors have normal readings.

Ford is offering to check all of its police Explorers, even if they’re not having issues, and fix any problems they notice. The company continues to emphasize drivers of regular, non-police Explorers have nothing to worry about.

