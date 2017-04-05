Former Congresswoman Corrine Brown serves up ice cream before court hearing

Former Congresswoman Corrine Brown served ice cream from a truck before a federal court hearing in her case Wednesday. PHOTO: Matt Head, First Coast News

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.- Defendants don't normally serve frozen treats from an ice cream truck just hours before a pre-trial hearing in downtown Jacksonville.

However, former Jacksonville-area Congresswoman Corrine Brown is no ordinary defendant.

The former congresswoman, defeated in the Democratic primary last year by Al Lawson, served ice cream sandwiches and fudge pops from a truck in front of City Hall in Hemming Plaza during the lunch hour Wednesday.

A pre-trial hearing in her federal fraud and corruption trial is set for Wednesday afternoon.

"I am just thanking people for their support, their prayers. They've been there for me and I just wanted to come out and say thank you." Brown told First Coast News while serving ice cream.

The 12-term congresswoman could face a prison sentence as long as 357 years if she’s convicted of all the charges prosecutors have brought involving conspiracy, mail and wire fraud, and assorted types of cheating on her taxes.

Fmr Congresswoman Brown said she's telling people "thank you". Unclear who is funding ice cream. She tole me she doesn't have any money. pic.twitter.com/qOEQQGO56F — Clark Fouraker (@clarkfouraker) April 5, 2017

Her trial is currently slated to start April 26.

