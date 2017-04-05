WTSP
Former Congresswoman Corrine Brown serves up ice cream before court hearing

Former Congresswoman Corrine Brown was giving ice cream just hours before her Federal court hearing

Neal Bennett , WTLV 2:21 PM. EDT April 05, 2017

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.- Defendants don't normally serve frozen treats from an ice cream truck just hours before a pre-trial hearing in downtown Jacksonville.

However, former Jacksonville-area Congresswoman Corrine Brown is no ordinary defendant.

The former congresswoman, defeated in the Democratic primary last year by Al Lawson, served ice cream sandwiches and fudge pops from a truck in front of City Hall in Hemming Plaza during the lunch hour Wednesday.

A pre-trial hearing in her federal fraud and corruption trial is set for Wednesday afternoon.

"I am just thanking people for their support, their prayers. They've been there for me and I just wanted to come out and say thank you." Brown told First Coast News while serving ice cream.

The 12-term congresswoman could face a prison sentence as long as 357 years if she’s convicted of all the charges prosecutors have brought involving conspiracy, mail and wire fraud, and assorted types of cheating on her taxes.

STORY: Former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown due in court for hearing ahead of One Door fraud trial

Her trial is currently slated to start April 26.

Our news partner, The Florida Times Union,  contributed to this report.

