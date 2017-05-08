Former mortuary employee files lawsuit over 'mental anguish' at work

FORT WORTH - A former employee of a Fort Worth mortuary is suing after he says he got sick from a body he was performing services on, and was traumatized by another.

Jeremy Hoes is suing Accu Care Mortuary Service, Inc. for monetary relief between $100,000 and $1 million, including back pay, front pay, compensatory and punitive damages, as well as legal fees, the lawsuit obtained by WFAA states.

According to the documents, Hoes began working at the mortuary in October 2013, but his job title isn't given.

On Nov. 13, 2016, Hoes was asked to perform services on a man who had committed suicide by ingesting paint fumes. The lawsuit claims Hoes began to suffer chronic asthma afterward because he lacked "personal protective equipment."

On Dec. 16, 2016, Hoes' lawsuit claims he had to perform services on a mother and her 3-month-old child who had been decapitated. Hoes says he suffered post-traumatic stress due to this case.

The lawsuit claims Accu Care didn't pay Hoes for medical expenses, and when he said he would file for worker's compensation, he was terminated.

The documents state that Hoes feels he "suffered pecuniary and non-pecuniary damages, including mental anguish, as a result of the conduct" of the mortuary.

