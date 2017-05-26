Pinellas principal who said white students should be in same class retires

Courtesy of Tampa Bay Times

A former Pinellas County Elementary school principal is retiring after an email went out to staff members earlier t his year, which listed class guidelines. One of those guidelines said to keep white students in the same class.

Christina Hoffman, who was principal at the time, requested a transfer shortly after the email was sent out. She also issued an apology email.

“I was asking that there not be a class with only one white student. I was not asking that all white students in each grade be clustered, as that is not our practice in creating class lists. I understand how racially insensitive the guideline was.”

