Former youth academy staff members arrested for child abuse, neglect

Johnny Hart, 40, Jose Sanchez, 63, and Norma Wynn, 56 were arrested after deputies say they tried to cover up sexual misconduct at Highlands Youth Academy.

AVON PARK, Fla. -- Three former Highlands Youth Academy staff members were arrested after a years-long investigation found criminal misconduct and abuse toward juveniles while they were administrators.

Norma Wynn, 56, of Sebring, Jose Sanchez, 63, of Sebring and Johnny Hart, 40, of Okaloosa County face several charges including tampering with evidence and failing to report child abuse/neglect, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

In November 2015, detectives received tips regarding alleged wrongdoing and criminal activity occurring at Highlands Youth Academy, which is a Department of Juvenile Justice non-secure residential program, that wasn't being reported, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office reports the allegations included sexual activity between staff and residents and juvenile residents battering staff members without action being taken by the Highlands Youth Academy administration.

Detectives said they were able to determine all three of those arrested intentionally destroyed or tampered with evidence, failed to report child abuse, and willfully neglected juveniles under their care.

In June of 2015 a grand jury in Polk County found the youth academy "in its current state is a disgrace and should cease to exist."

The Department of Juvenile Justice did not shut down the facility and continued to employ G4S, a private company, to operate the facility.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd will release more information about the case at a 1 p.m. press conference.

