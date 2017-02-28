Foster parent charged in death of 17-month-old

Aedyn Agminalis

A foster mom is in jail tonight charged with the murder of a 17-month-old boy.

Aedyn Agminalis was taken off life support in December -- just days after being rushed to the hospital. His foster mom, 43-year-old Latamara Flythe, is now in facing a murder charge and being held without bond.



Scouring through a personnel file of more than 100 pages, on paper, Flythe looked to be a fit person to become a foster parent in 2016. Aedyn, 17 months old, was placed in her care.

But documents from the Department of Children and Families show shortly after that in investigation was opened at her home from a choking incident that occurred on Dec. 4.

Aedyn was released from the hospital after a few days and then was rushed right back where doctors presumed him to be brain dead and he passed away on Dec. 9.

A warrant for Flythe’s arrest shows that she was the only one in contact with the toddler when medical professionals believe an injury could have happened. She denies harming the baby.

“I remember back to my foster home. We had 16 kids in a trailer beaten and starved,” says Ashley Rhodes-Courter who was a foster child who suffered abuse from her foster family.

Rhodes-Courter went through the foster care system as a child and was a foster parent herself.

“Sadly because turnover for foster parents is so high, it’s easy for some of these children to slip through the cracks,” says Rhodes-Courter.

“I think we really need to be ensuring there are safe homes always going to be need for good foster parents but those foster parents have to be supported,” says Rhodes-Courter.

Courter believes that sometimes there are red flags at a foster home but a case worker may ignore it because the need is so high for children to place.

“Sometimes there aren’t and terrible things like this still happen.” Says Rhodes-Courter.

Now Eckerd Kids -- the company contracted to run the county's child welfare system -- says Flythe passed all the background checks, screening, and rigorous evaluations.

The organization released the following statements:

“Everyone at Eckerd Kids continues to grieve over the death of Aedyn Agminalis. This case is devastating to us and the hundreds of foster families and social workers who work tirelessly on a daily basis to protect and support children involved in our child welfare system.

“We recently learned that the death of Aedyn has prompted an arrest of the foster parent responsible for his care. We are fully committed to working with all authorities as the case progresses.

“Eckerd Kids’ Subcontracted Child Placing Agency (A Door of Hope) and the foster parent (Ms. Flythe) were required by the State of Florida to pass a rigorous background screening, training, and evaluation prior to taking on the critical role of caring for our most vulnerable children.”

According to the DCF Critical response report after Adeyn’s death, Eckerd has implemented changes.

It states that Eckerd responded to this tragedy immediately by reviewing its placement and incident reporting processes. It immediately implemented requirements for all children who have medical complexities to be reviewed by their in-house nurse care coordinator.

The foster care company also recognized that there was an opportunity to use another system already in place to alert it to any trends or immediate needs of children under their supervision. This system is the Incident Reporting System. Every time a child is hospitalized, receives a critical injury, runs away, etc., an incident report is completed and immediate notifications go out to the management teams.

In this case, the incident reports were being completed timely and notifications received but there was no systematic process in place to track trends and multiple incidents to the same individual. In response Eckerd is repurposing a position and now a specific person will be responsible for trending, tracking, and notifying individuals based on information received in the incident reporting system.



