Four animals die in Brooksville house fire

The Brooksville home is uninhabitable after the fire.

A house fire early today killed four pets and displaced two people, Hernando County Fire Rescue said.

About 4:09 a.m., firefighters responded to a reported fire in the 27000 block of Simona Avenue.

When fire crews arrived, they found heavy smoke and fire coming from the side and back of the structure. Fire crews were advised told all residents were out, but there were animals in the home.

Fire crews initiated a coordinated attack on the fire and were able to quickly control it. The home sustained heavy structural damage and is uninhabitable.

Two dogs, a cat and a bird died in the fire. No injuries were reported.

The Red Cross was contacted to aid the two male residents.

The Florida Bureau of Fire and Arson Investigations will investigate the cause of the fire.

